Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 126.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

OXLC stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $56,627.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 501,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,978.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

