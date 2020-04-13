Paragon Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $201,551.27 and $5.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

