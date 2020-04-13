Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at SunTrust Banks

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of PE stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,309. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

