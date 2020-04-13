Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Parsons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34. Parsons has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 30,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 8,900 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $251,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after buying an additional 82,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 544,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 78,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Parsons by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

