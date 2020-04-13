Particl Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Particl has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $7,191.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002475 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000226 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,588,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,004,069 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.