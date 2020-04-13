Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $54.50 Average PT from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,802,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,725,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and sold 87,401 shares worth $4,839,209. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,335. The stock has a market cap of $811.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

