Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,355 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Paypal worth $99,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Paypal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. 7,712,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,129,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

