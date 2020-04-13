PegNet Market Cap Reaches $2.17 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $5,466.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02772750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 1,824,284,392 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

PegNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

