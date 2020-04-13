Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of PBA opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

