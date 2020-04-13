Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Up 0.6%

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 347,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,667,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

