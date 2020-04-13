Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

PVAC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.58.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

