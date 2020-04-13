Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

PFLT traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,956. The firm has a market cap of $253.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

