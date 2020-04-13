Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.56.

PFLT opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.46%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 90,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,542. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,284,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,817 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 325,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

