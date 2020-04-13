PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Trading 3.2% Higher

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.50, 29,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 904,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The company has a market cap of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $388,754.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

