PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 4.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.74 on Monday, reaching $130.89. 3,778,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

