PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.89. 3,778,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

