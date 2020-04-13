PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

