Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

PRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

PRDO opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $860.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

