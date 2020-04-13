Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,793,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

