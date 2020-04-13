PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUGOY. ValuEngine cut shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUGOY opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

