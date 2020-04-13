PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $568.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

