Phantomx (PNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $1,607.03 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00061014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.01071409 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00257028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

