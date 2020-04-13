Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS PHGUF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

