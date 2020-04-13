Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,614. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

