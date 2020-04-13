Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PHR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,229. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $150,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $224,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,165.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,782 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,629,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

