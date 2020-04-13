Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

PHD traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,963. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $873,457.41. Insiders purchased a total of 484,088 shares of company stock worth $4,103,893 over the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.