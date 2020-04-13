Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Pioneer High Income Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 212,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,366. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

