Pioneer Municipal High Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 14,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

