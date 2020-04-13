Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.19. 646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,453. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

