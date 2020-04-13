Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $90.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.74.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

