PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $173,404.56 and approximately $273.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 82.5% lower against the US dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.02757519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00218480 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,231,335 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

