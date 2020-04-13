Pivotal Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.56 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

