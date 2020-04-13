Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.36.

PLUG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,226. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,406,570 shares of company stock worth $7,203,007. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,931 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

