PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PNM traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.07. 367,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

