PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 71,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,927. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.