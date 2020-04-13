Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.87. 5,509,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,763,496. The company has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.24. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

