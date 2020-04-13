Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $477,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,302,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.41. 4,250,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,907. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

