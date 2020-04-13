ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/14/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

3/4/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.79. 203,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,262. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

