PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.15% of PROS worth $42,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 329,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,175. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.