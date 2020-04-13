ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Trading 3.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)’s stock price were up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.01 and last traded at $63.71, approximately 144,069 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 197,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,382,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UGL)

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

