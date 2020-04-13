ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. acquired 9,221 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $127,618.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 569,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 128,026 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ProSight Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

PROS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,764. ProSight Global has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million.

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

