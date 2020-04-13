Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

