Pure (PUREX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.01066697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00257199 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.