QCash (QC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $325.54 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, QCash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One QCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002018 BTC on exchanges. QCash has a total market capitalization of $62.98 million and approximately $325.54 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02758158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00217844 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

