QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Up 3.3%

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.38, 310,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,015,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Several research firms have commented on QEP. Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.43%.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 727,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 284,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QEP Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 735,172 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 217,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,048 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.