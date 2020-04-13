QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0006 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $231,525.06 and approximately $205,402.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.02736681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00217046 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

