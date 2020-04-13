QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

