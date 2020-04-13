QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,927 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.2% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,785,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

