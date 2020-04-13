Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $2,695.00 and approximately $1,336.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.02757519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00218480 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.