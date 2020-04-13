QuarkChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.99 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.04390718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037541 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009399 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.